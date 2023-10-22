 Indore: Eight Involved In Drugs Supply Sent To Bhopal Jail
Cases of drug smuggling have previously been registered against them at different police stations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Saturday apprehended eight people for allegedly indulging in criminal activities and sent them to central jail in Bhopal for a fixed duration.

The police also registered a case against the accused under the NSA and NDPS Act. The habitual offenders were caught under a special drive called ‘Operation Sweep’.

According to the police, Ahmed, Neeraj, Pavandeep, Rahul Verma, Chandra Shekhar, Sachin Bhondwe, Shubham and Mohammad Shadab Patel are habitual offenders and they have been booked under the NSA.

Cases of drug smuggling have previously been registered against them at different police stations.

After Coming To Power, Cong Puts Lock On Schemes: MP CM
article-image

