Indore: ​Egyptian vultures on verge of extinction locally

Indore witnessed a fall of 20 per cent in the population of Egyptian vultures in the survey NWCAS (nature and wildlife conservation and awareness society) conducted in December 2021 and January 2022.

Devguradiya hill & its surrounding dumping yard which were havens for Egyptian vultures have been continuously losing their white scavengers for the last four consecutive years.

“This year our 2 months long extensive survey found only 12 Egyptian vultures as compared to 15 last year during the same period. That's almost a 20% reduction from the last count,” Ravi Sharma, president of NWCAS, said.

He added that there has been five times reduction in the population from the peak count of 83 recorded 5 years back.

Egyptian vultures captured and smuggled from Indore division

On January 20, seven white vultures were recovered from Farid Sheikh, who was caught from Khandwa in a smuggling case.

Khandwa Forest Division and Indore STSF became active after the intervention of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB). A few days back, three accused Hussain, Ateeq and Mohammad were arrested from Sikka port, Jamnagar, Gujarat, where they had just sent a consignment of Egyptian vultures to Gulf countries. However, they were released the very next day on bail, citing that the vultures could not be confiscated.

“Recently we got the news that the person arrested from Khandwa was involved in trading. On one side we are losing them due to habitat loss and chemicals, while on the other hand trading is exacerbating the problem," Sharma said

Some other possible reasons for the steep fall

• Processing of garbage in the covered plants/sheds, instead of in open which leads to very less or non-availability of food material for the vultures on which they feed

• At trenching ground the big two water holes were completely filled up & garden has been developed on the same so non-availability of water for vulture which they were used to for bathing, cleaning & drinking.

• Lots of feral dogs at the trenching grounds prevent vultures from getting to the available food for them and these dogs also kill them.

Fall in numbers, despite food availability

“We also focused our study on the point that if they are not getting their food here, where they are going. We zeroed on Muhada ghat, 25 km from Devguradiya area which has cliffs, water pond, a small patch of jungle & dead animals' dumping ground which all make a favourable place for the Egyptian vultures,” Sharma said. They found 50 Egyptian vultures in this area, and 52 were recorded last year.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:38 AM IST