Indore: Efforts underway to begin International cargo flight

Indore: Efforts are on to roll-out direct and dedicated international Cargo flight(s) from the city. The basic infrastructure at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport is ready.

Addressing a meeting at Residency on Saturday with all stakeholders, including officer of Cargo Wing of Airport Authority of India, Federation of Indian Exporter Organisation (FIEO) and representatives of industrialist body, MP Shankar Lalwani said, ““Exporters and industrialists must come forward to make the city’s export and logistic hub a success.”

Lalwani went on to say, “Export has a major hand in the development of any sector and it is easy to export directly with international cargo facility. With this facility, dependence on Mumbai and Delhi will be eliminated. He said this will also save money of the traders involved.”

Soon FIEO will hold free training sessions to promote exports from here.

The meeting was attended by several businessmen including general manager of cargo RC Dabas, Suber Rampurwala from Federation of Indian Export Organizations, Gautam Kothari, president of Pithampur Industrial Organization, Pramod Duffaria, president of AIMP.