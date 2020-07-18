Indore: Efforts underway to begin International cargo flight

Indore: Efforts are on to roll-out direct and dedicated international Cargo flight(s) from the city. The basic infrastructure at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport is ready.
Addressing a meeting at Residency on Saturday with all stakeholders, including officer of Cargo Wing of Airport Authority of India, Federation of Indian Exporter Organisation (FIEO) and representatives of industrialist body, MP Shankar Lalwani said, ““Exporters and industrialists must come forward to make the city’s export and logistic hub a success.”
Lalwani went on to say, “Export has a major hand in the development of any sector and it is easy to export directly with international cargo facility. With this facility, dependence on Mumbai and Delhi will be eliminated. He said this will also save money of the traders involved.”
Soon FIEO will hold free training sessions to promote exports from here.
The meeting was attended by several businessmen including general manager of cargo RC Dabas, Suber Rampurwala from Federation of Indian Export Organizations, Gautam Kothari, president of Pithampur Industrial Organization, Pramod Duffaria, president of AIMP.
Provide booking at competitive rates Pramod Dafaria, president of AIMP suggested that air connectivity from the city airport to various national and international locations should be increased, which was earlier proposed to be around 200.
He went on to say…
*More flights will help in sending more goods.
*Cargo of all weights should be accepted. Presently a cargo weighing more than 150 to 160 kg is restricted.
*Hazardous goods should be accepted.
*The facility and capacity of sending temperature controlled cargo will have to be further expanded which will allow the movement of perishable products effectively.
*Booking facilities should be provided at competitive rates for national and international cargo.
