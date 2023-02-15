Indore: Educationist gives six Ps formula for success

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): So do not Panic, do not Procrastinate and do not Paralyze in fear but do Plan, do Prepare and you will Perform, said Keran Bahadur, chairperson, Colonel’s Academy, Mhow while giving tips to students appear for Class X and XII board exams.

Keran said that the most important thing you can do (if you have not done it yet) is to make a schedule, a timetable and a study plan which you can realistically follow. This will help you to visualise the actual time you have for each subject.

Make sure you build in some breaks in your timetable. We are often tempted to be overly ambitious and build long 2-3 hour study sessions at a stretch. This is hard to do if you have not already trained your mind to study for such long hours.

She asked students to look after their health. “If you fall ill your ability to study and take the exams will be impacted greatly. Make sure you take adequate precautions and do not venture out too much outside.” She also asked them to do Yoga and sleep properly.

She asked them to stay focussed and stay away from all distractions for the next one month – be it television or social media. She said the brain keeps processing them even after you have switched them off.