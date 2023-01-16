Indore: Education stalwarts gather in city as NSIL kick-starts today

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All roads will lead to the UTD campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday for the two-day National Summit of Institutional Leaders (NSIL).

Around 600 representatives of 200 central and state higher education institutions across the country will participate in the NSIL which is jointly organised by Vidya Bharti Institute of Higher Education and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

A total of 1000 delegates are expected to participate in it. Vice chancellors of central and state universities, IIM directors, IIT directors, directors of institutes of excellence etc will attend the conference.

Sharing information about the conference, DAVV vice- chancellor Prof Renu Jain and Vidya Bharati Institute national vice-president Dr Shashiranjan Akela said that the purpose of this event is to explore possible collaboration amongst educational institutions in institutional development and to examine inhibitors of development in educational institutes and recommend achievable goals.

Apart from the opening and closing ceremonies, 6 technical sessions will be held in this two-day event.

The conference has been organised in the light of National Education Policy-2020.

Union minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar is chief guest for the inaugural session which will be attended by State’s higher education minister Mohan Yadav, University Grant Commission chairman Prof M Jagdish Kumar, Vidya Bharti Institute president Prof Kailash Chandra Sharma, Association of Indian Universities secretary Mrs Pankaj Mittal.

Among the top guns

All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) chairman TG Saitharam, NAAC director Bhushan Patwardhan, IGNOU vice-chancellor Nageshwar Rao, Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, Dr Harising Gour University vice-chancellor Neelima Gupta, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai, IIM Ranchi director Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava, IIM Indore director Shillong DP Goyal, NIT Kurukeshtra director BVR Reddy, OP Jindal Global University Sonipat vice-chancellor C Raj Kumar, Central University of Jharkhand vice-chancellor KB Das and Dr BR Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar director Bindo Kumar Kanuajia.

