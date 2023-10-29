Indore: ED Seizes Rs 46.5 Lakh From People Linked With Betting App

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have succeeded in the seizure of Rs 46.5 lakh from the search operation conducted against betting app operators.

The action was conducted in Indore (Mhow), Hubblli ( Karnataka) and Mumbai simultaneously. During the search operations, various incriminating documents and digital devices were also found and seized. Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted these search operations on Friday in connection with the case of Illegal Online Betting. ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Madhya Pradesh Police in relation to illegal online betting case.

The ED investigation revealed that illegal online betting Apps such as Dhangames and other satta matka Apps were being operated in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and other parts of the country to lure unsuspecting masses.

The apps allow users to register via mobile number and transfer money to Dhangames wallet via UPI and place bets. Illegal money generated through these Satta Matka Apps were laundered through web of bogus bank accounts opened by Lokesh Verma in the names of dummy persons by misusing their KYC documents to run the betting operations. The proceeds of crime were laundered and utilised for buying immovable properties. Further investigation is under progress.

