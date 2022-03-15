Indore: ED attaches Rs 1.04 cr cash of fake Remdesivir supplier

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Further tightening the noose on those who had looted patients during the second wave of Covid-19, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Tuesday, attached cash worth Rs 1.04 crore of two accused. Both had made a huge supply of fake Remdesivir injections in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and other cities of the state.

The ED gave information about this development through a tweet. The agency has provisionally attached cash and bank balance totalling Rs 1.04 crore of Kaushal Mahendra Bhai Vora and Punit Gunvantlal Shah under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 in a case of selling of fake Remdesivir injections. Vora and Shah had made supplies of fake Remdesivir injections across the state during the second wave of Covid-19.

“Both are residents of Surat and were manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections in their plant located at Morvi, where the police carried out a raid in May 2020. From the spot, the police had recovered a large quantity of salt and sugar which were used for making the fake Remdesivir injections. They made supplies of the injections to Dewa Bazaar of the city, which is the hub of drugs trading in the state. Later, in November 2021, a case was booked against Vora and Shah and action initiated. The ED is looking a certain Sunil Mishra of Rewa. Officials are carrying out further investigations in the case.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:06 PM IST