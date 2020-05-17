Indore: Economic activities to get wings in lockdown 4.0

Ahead of rolling out lockdown 4.0 in the city, from Monday, the District Administration released a slew of measures on Sunday to stimulate the economic activities here. Around 1,000 industrial units of the district are allowed to resume work with condition. Similarly, grain and iron traders are also allowed to re-start their businesses.

The city is under Red Zone category of Union Ministry of Home Affairs, where the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is still at a higher level. District Magistrate and Collector Manish Singh held a meeting with representatives of industries and doctors on Sunday to allow them to re-start the work with condition. On the sidelines of the meetings, Collector Singh informed that he had a meeting with the representative of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP).

Labours movement restricted

Singh said, "We are giving permission to around 1000 units located at Sanwer Road, Pologround, Kila Maidan, Palda and Dewas Naka area to resume the production. But with the condition that the labours will be staying in the factory premises. They will not be allowed to venture out. The industries have agreed to this."

Singh, however, reiterated that officers of the Industry department will regularly check the status of the compliance of the conditions. If any units are found violating the condition, the permission would be scrapped.

Anaj and iron trade

Singh clarified that the anaj mandi would remain closed. However, selected traders will be allowed to purchase and sell wheat from the farmers to the public as the trade season is on a high. The wholesale iron traders would be allowed to resume trade by strictly following the conditions as Raoji Bazar and Juni Indore Police Station areas are in close proximity to it, from where still COVID-19 positives cases are emerging.

Doctors' plea for clinic resumption

A delegation of doctors also met Collector Singh requesting him to allow re-opening of private clinics. Singh informed that he has asked them to chalk out a plan.