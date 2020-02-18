Indore: Eatery Bapu ki Kutiya sealed

Indore: Acting against non-payment of property and other taxes, Indore Municipal Corporation has sealed famous food joint Bapu ki Kutiya and House of Malts Bar, both located in Bombay Trade Centre near Bombay Hospital, on Monday.

The action was led by Deputy Commissioner, IMC Lata Agrawal and both the outlets were sealed as over Rs 74.34 lakh were pending. According to officials, the tax was pending since 2014 due to which action was taken and the process of sealing the whole building was also initiated.

Similarly, officials also sealed the godown of a petrol pump located at Musakhedi as the owner had paid less tax than the amount.