Indore: Easter Brings Joy To Families & Fun Games!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The holy weekend celebrations came to a culmination with the blast and joy of Easter in the Christian community. Families came together, played Easter games, shared wishes and opened their fast with delicious food.

Baked goodies were the key highlight in food, with finding the eggs being the most popular game. The family celebrations began after special services late on Saturday night.

Churches belonging to different Christian denominations in the city organised special services which started late Saturday night to mark the celebrations.

Additional customs that have become associated with Easter and are observed by both Christians and some non-Christians include Easter parades, communal dancing, the Easter Bunny and egg hunting. These celebrations were seen in thousands of migrants from across the world residing in Indore.

“We celebrate with eggs dominating food and games as they symbolise fertility and birth, and they befitted a festival commemorating the resurrection of Christ,” Rinku John, a Catholic, said.

A lot of decorations featured rabbits with eggs. The most common were bunny chocolates.

“Rabbits are also known for giving birth to a big litter, again harking back to the festival’s links with fertility and spring,” Suraj Simon, a community member, explained

Shruti Vincent, a baker, said, “Easter Sunday marks a major part of the Catholic calendar and is followed by 1.4 billion people around the globe.”