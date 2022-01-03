Indore: Earn a skill along with education, beauty training works across countries

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women have the natural ability to understand and to groom and incline towards arts, but this skill is often ignored, which is a good career prospect for many across the world.

Stating this beauty trainer Seema Soni addressed a career counselling session with a group of school and college students that was telecasted on social media on Monday.

Seema said, “During covid-19 outbreak, many people lost their jobs and could not even earn their basic livelihood, but when we have a skill, then it is easy to survive while doing what we love.”

She added that despite covid-19 challenges, the beauty industry is citing future expansion and growth with more opportunities for aspiring beauticians.

“Academics are essential in life, but we must also learn some skills, because they act as back-up for our future plans,” Seema said.

She cited an example of her student, who moved abroad and while her academics were challenged, her skills became her strength. “The girl could secure various jobs as a make-up artist because skills never go to waste and are beyond the boundaries of countries,” Seema said.

She discussed some careers in beauty industry as hair stylist, wedding stylist, beauty therapist, nail technician, hairdresser, freelancer makeup artist, cosmetic retailer, salon manager, beauty care blogger, beautician, cosmetology instructor, beauty counsellor, entertainment industry for beauty Care, Airlines Industry for Beauty Care, Nail Artist, etc.

“Under Skill India, a campaign run by the Government of India, a beauty parlour course is offered for girls and along with this course, stipend is also being given,” Seema said.

She added that aspirants should remember that they artistic talent to transform faces and bodies. “A lot of professions in the beauty industry require special training and a lot of dedication if you want to make it onto a film set or theatre stage,” Seema said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 06:59 PM IST