Indore: Early Voters Enjoy Free Poha, Jalebi At Chappan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Chappan Dukaan Association had taken an initiative to help in increasing the voting percentage by offering free breakfast till 9 am to people who had cast their votes by that time.

Due to this offer, a large number of people reached Chappan Dukaan after casting their votes and enjoyed poha and jalebi.

Each and every voter who reached there by 9 am was given free breakfast. Similarly, as per IMC announcement, hundreds of people who came after casting their votes were given free entry in the zoo till 12 noon.

