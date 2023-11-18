 Indore: Early Voters Enjoy Free Poha, Jalebi At Chappan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Early Voters Enjoy Free Poha, Jalebi At Chappan

Indore: Early Voters Enjoy Free Poha, Jalebi At Chappan

Get free entry to zoo.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 03:22 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Chappan Dukaan Association had taken an initiative to help in increasing the voting percentage by offering free breakfast till 9 am to people who had cast their votes by that time.

Due to this offer, a large number of people reached Chappan Dukaan after casting their votes and enjoyed poha and jalebi.

Each and every voter who reached there by 9 am was given free breakfast. Similarly, as per IMC announcement, hundreds of people who came after casting their votes were given free entry in the zoo till 12 noon.

Read Also
MP Voting Tit-Bits: High Voter Turnout Marks Jaora Elections, Over 75% Voting At Many Bagli Polling...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

Voted For Development: Former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Voted For Development: Former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Indore: Youth Ends Life At Sister’s Place

Indore: Youth Ends Life At Sister’s Place

Indore: Woman Molested On Indigo Flight From Udaipur  

Indore: Woman Molested On Indigo Flight From Udaipur  

Indore: Three Generations Come Together To Cast Their Votes

Indore: Three Generations Come Together To Cast Their Votes