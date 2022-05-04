Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ​Passengers who are landing with electronic visa (e-visa) at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport are being sent back as the airport does not have facility of e-visa verification, causing untold misery to the passengers for no fault of their own.

The irony is that the machines necessary for e-visa verification ​were put in place five months ago, but the facility has not started because the Union ministry of home affairs has not issued the necessary notification!

​According to official sources at least half a dozen passengers have been sent back after they landed with e-visas ​in the Dubai flight.

An official who did not want to be identified said, "With Air India starting an international flight from Dubai, the Union home ministry decided to provide ​facility of e-visa verification available at the airport.

Thus, five​ biometric verification machines ​provided by the Bureau of Immigration​, were installed by the ​

Airport Authority of India (AAI) ​five months ago at the immigration check area of the airport. The facility would be started the moment the MHA issues the notification. ​

TK Jose, c​hairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India​ (TAFI) informed that Indian Embassies are issuing ​e​-visa in the form​ of Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to the nationals of 156

countries. ​E​-visa verification facility at entry points​ is available at 28 airports and at the exit points at 34 airports​ in the country.​ The ​visa is issued in six categories - ​tourist, business,​ conference, medical, medical attendant and emergency.

The entire process of getting e-visa is done online and it is sent to the applicant via e-mail.​ ​A passenger has to show the print-out of ETA and ​ undergo a biometric verification process at the airport.

I’ll urge MHA again to issue notification: MP Shankar Lalwani

"Soon after starting of the Indore-Dubai flight, I wrote to MHA​ to ​provide e-visa facility at the city airport. Accordingly, the​facility has been made available here. Now, I am writing to MHA​ ​again to issue a notification necessary for starting the e-visa​ ​verification facility here," said Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:01 AM IST