Indore: E-vehicles doubled in city in past two years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cleanest city of the country, which is leaving no stone unturned to contain air pollution, has seen the number of electric vehicles going almost double in the past two years. Over the past two years, more than 4,200 vehicles have been registered with the RTO. According to an estimate by the Madhya Pradesh Power Distribution Company, there were around 2,500 electric vehicles in the city about three years ago. But that number has now crossed the 7,000 mark.

Earlier, it was not mandatory to register low-power and low-speed scooters and bikes with the RTO. But, under the new rules, it has made registration mandatory for every vehicle. These vehicles are being charged with electricity at homes, factories, charging stations and so forth. To charge a vehicle, one has to pay about Rs 7 per unit of electricity. People can charge their vehicles at home, too, at domestic rates.

As a result, people are buying e-vehicles—such as bikes and scooters—for domestic use in relatively large numbers. Currently, buses, loading rickshaws, passenger rickshaws, bikes, scooters and so forth are running on electricity in the city. This is not only reducing pollution, but also saving money for vehicle owners. In comparison to petrol and diesel, only about 20 per cent of the expenditure has to be borne in case of electric vehicles.

‘Push to e-vehicles’

‘The government is giving a push to e-vehicles. West Discom is also encouraging the use of e-vehicles to check carbon footprints. The government has given many facilities to charge vehicles at charging stations, homes and so forth. E-vehicle is a very effective way to conserve the environment, apart from cutting down on fuel consumption’ — Amit Tomar, MD, West Discom

Vehicle Average Daily Expense

Bus Rs 250

Loading rickshaw Rs 100

Auto Rickshaw Rs 80

Car Rs 50

Bike Rs 15

Scooter Rs 13

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:32 AM IST