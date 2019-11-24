Indore: E-rickshaws to provide I-bus connectivity

Indore: With an aim to promote public transport and to reduce the increasing pollution level, Regional Transport Office is working on a plan to start plying E-rickshaws in Bhawarkuan area to provide connectivity to I-Bus stops.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Hridyesh Yadav said that they are planning to run E-rickshaws in Bhawarkuan area initially.

“We found that 50 percent of students living in colonies located in three kilometer stretch between Bhawarkuan and Rajiv Gandhi Square use their own two wheelers to reach their destinations. We are planning to start E-rickshaws for them which will take them from their destination and leave them at I-Bus stops,” he said.

Yadav said that the rickshaws will take nominal charges from the students which will be about Rs 2-3 per kilometer and some of the rickshaws will be reserved for women and girl students.

As per the officials of Pollution Control Board, if people start using public transport then it will help in pulling down pollution level in the area as most of the vehicles will not come on roads.

“We have prepared the plan and will soon present it before the Traffic Cabinet or the district administration. If everything goes well, we will start the same in other areas as well,” the ARTO added.

A few days ago district administration officials had travelled in public transport for promoting the same found the lack of connectivity between the I-bus and people’s home.