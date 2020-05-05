Indore: E-pass facility for stranded people gets huge response

On the 42nd day of the nationwide lockdown and in its 3rd phase, there's a good news of homecoming. People of other states stranded here and Indoreans stranded in other states will come home respectively.

The District Administration has decided to issue passes to people of both categories. There are reports that hundreds of such people have been stranded in lock-down. For this purpose an amendment has been made in the process of providing e-pass facilities to those who want to leave Madhya Pradesh by their means who had arrived here for religious visits, studies, meeting family members etc. Similarly, the residents of the city had gone to other states for the same purposes. Now permission will be granted from the city itself. The e-passes will be issued after registration on MAPIT portal https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19/.

Talking to this correspondent, Vivek Shotriy, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Indore Development Authority (IDA), informed that incumbents have filed fresh application by visiting the portals to obtain the e-pass. The facility rolled-out on Tuesday afternoon. But the information regarding it went viral on the social medial. Shotriy said within few hours of the rolling out the facility, we received application from 13 aspirants.

However, the Information required with the application will have to be given online. These mainly include documents of resident of other state (photo of document drawn from mobile), registration number of vehicle, number of members mentioned etc. The e-pass will be sent to the applicant's mobile within 48 hours. Shotriya informed that applicants from other states whose applications have been rejected earlier can apply again on the portal.