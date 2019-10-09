Indore: Dussehra celebrated across city

Indore: Dussehra was celebrated across the city with great enthusiasm on Tuesday with giant effigies of demon king Ravana being burnt in some areas, while its smaller versions were burnt in almost every nook and corner.

One of the major attractions was the ‘Ravana Dahan’ programme at the historic Dussehra maidan where a 111-foot high effigy of Ravana along with his Lanka kingdom was burnt. This year the Ravana’s effigy could move its mouth and had flashing eyes, which multiplied the excitement of the people.

With the auspicious commencement of the Ravana Dahan, large arrows were shot at the effigy, and a fire started coming out of Ravana’s mouth. As the magnificent display of pyrotechnics illuminated the sky, people exchanged greetings amongst themselves for an auspicious beginning. The event was organised by Dussehra Mahotsav Samiti.

Similar scenes were captured at other ‘Ravana Dahan’ venues in other parts of the city as well. A 101 feet effigy of Ravana was burnt at Tilak Nagar. Organising committee members informed that this year’s effigy was made water-proof and a lot of attention was paid on saving it from the rains.

Meanwhile, the festive buzz began since morning as people participated in special pujas in their homes. Following the age-old tradition called ‘Shastra puja’, Hindu families worshipped vehicles and weapons, while many bought new vehicles and household items on the auspicious occasion.

‘Shastra puja’ also took place in the police stations and headquarters across the city.

Moreover, the immersion of the goddess witnessed huge crowds at various water bodies. Mata’s send-off was also organised grandly with devotees rallying and singing ‘bhajans’ along the way.