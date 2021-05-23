Indore: During corona curfew, rooftop solar panels produce electricity worth Rs 4 cr

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the sun shines for longer period during summers, solar panels installed on terraces of nearly 1700 buildings produced electricity worth around Rs 4 crore during corona curfew period in districts under Madhya Pradesh Power Distribution Company.

During summer, sun sets after glowing for around 12 to 13 hours due to which the period of solar panel system generating power increases.

In cities like Indore, Ujjain, Mhow, Pithampur, Dewas, Ratlam, nearly 1700 rooftop solar power system are installed which made electricity worth Rs 4 crore in market, said West Discom.

Maximum number of rooftop solar energy plants in the state are installed in the region comes under West Discom.

During the Corona curfew period, about 35 lakh units of electricity has been produced from the rooftop solar system in Indore city and 5.5 lakh units of electricity from the rooftop solar system in the entire region under West Discom.

The highest production in the city has been generated by solar panels at MY Hospital, Mental Patient Hospital, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College. These three buildings generated around 25000 units each during last one and a half month.

The rooftop systems of waste transfer stations have also produced more than 50000 units of electricity. The rooftop systems of 1100 houses and bungalows have also produced an average of 300 to 800 units of electricity. In these, electricity from the roofs of house, shop, office, factory, government and private office is being prepared daily through solar panel. The smart people of Indore are more interested in roof top solar energy and this is the reason that electricity is being produced in this way under all the zones of the electricity company.

During monsoon and winter season, solar power generation decreases by 40 percent. During cloudy weather conditions and during winter season, average sun shines for 9 to 9½ hours only so solar power productions goes down.