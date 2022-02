Mhow

A dumper (MP 09 HG 730 )filled with sand crashed into the boundary wall of Vikas Patidar's residence in Kodaria, on Thursday.

Luckily, no one was injured even though all the members of the family were in the house at the time of the accident.

Police, who have registered a case against the driver said the vehicle was at high speed and was being driven negligently.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:12 AM IST