Indore: Due to short-supply, non-medical use of oxygen banned

Indore: In view of the short-supply of oxygen in the city, the non-medical use of oxygen is banned in the district from Friday. The measure is taken to ensure the supply of oxygen to hospitals and patients.

As per the order issued by Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh on Friday, industrial supply of oxygen has been banned. Now oxygen plants and its suppliers will be able to provide oxygen only to hospitals. Drug Inspector Rajesh Genwal has been made the nodal officer to ensure strict compliance of the order.

Recently, Maharastra banned the supply of oxygen to the State which has caused alarm because of the increasing number of Covid cases in the state.

However, industries have opposed the move. Pramod Dafaria, President of Association of Industries of MP, has demanded that the supply of oxygen should not be banned to industries as they are struggling for revival post lockdown and this move with further deteriorate their condition.