Indore: Due To Damage Of Track Pune Avantika Trains Cancelled

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the track damage between Ratlam-Godhar section of Western Railway, the operation of the city bound two trains Indore-Mumbai Central Avantika Express and Indore Dound (Pune) cancelled on Monday.

On account of heavy rain in Ratlam-Godhra section, track damage incident was reported at KM No. 597. To avoid inconvenience, trains of both directions, Up and down are being operated on this section through the down Line (Single line working) Senior officers are at the site. The restoration work is being carried out on war footing. More than 500 manpower has been deployed at the site. Along with this, Track machine, JCB, Dumper, Poclain, Cranes etc have been installed at the site and restoration work is being done.

However, for the passengers’ safety, the railway has cancelled the operation various trains including the city bound two trains. According to official information the operation of Train No. 22944 Indore-Daund (Pune) Express scheduled to depart on Monday is cancelled.

Similarly, the operation of Train No. 12962 Indore- Mumbai Central Avantika Express scheduled to depart on Monday is cancelled. The operation of Train No. 22943 Daund (Pune)-Indore Express scheduled to depart from Pune on Tuesday is also cancelled.

Two Trains Diverted -Train No. 22943 Daund (Pune)-Indore Express journey commenced on 17th September, 2023 diverted via Kalyan- Khandwa-Itarsi-Bhopal-Saint Hirdaram Nagar-Ujjain -Train No. 20936 Indore-Gandhidham Express journey commenced on 17th September diverted via Ratlam-Chittaurgarh-Chanderia-Asarva.