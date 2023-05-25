Indore : Due date of renewal of Trusts extended to September 30

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : The due date for renewal of the Charitable Trusts has been extended to September 30, 2023. Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday containing clarification regarding provisions relating to Charitable and Religious Trusts. The due date for furnishing the application by the charitable or religious trusts and institutions for re-registration and approval is extended from November 25, 2022 to September 30, 2023.

CA SN Goyal, informed that a demand in this regard was made to CBDT from across the country to extend the due date of registration as by the previously set due dates thousands of charitable and religious trusts missed applying for registration or getting approval.