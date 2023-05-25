 Indore : Due date of renewal of Trusts extended to September 30
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore : Due date of renewal of Trusts extended to September 30

Indore : Due date of renewal of Trusts extended to September 30

The due date for furnishing the application by the charitable or religious trusts and institutions for re-registration and approval is extended from November 25, 2022 to September 30, 2023.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : The due date for renewal of the Charitable Trusts has been extended to September 30, 2023. Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday containing clarification regarding provisions relating to Charitable and Religious Trusts. The due date for furnishing the application by the charitable or religious trusts and institutions for re-registration and approval is extended from November 25, 2022 to September 30, 2023.

CA SN Goyal, informed that a demand in this regard was made to CBDT from across the country to extend the due date of registration as by the previously set due dates thousands of charitable and religious trusts missed applying for registration or getting approval.

Read Also
Indore : Govt employee, two CSC staffers arrested by Lokayukta
article-image
Read Also
MP Board Class 10 Result: Indore girl tops with 98.8%; more girls pass than boys
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore : Cong up in arms against decision to lease out Gandhi Hall

Indore : Cong up in arms against decision to lease out Gandhi Hall

Indore MP Lalwani, Pollution Control Board officials discuss ideas of sustainable living & waste...

Indore MP Lalwani, Pollution Control Board officials discuss ideas of sustainable living & waste...

Indore : Youth booked for pressurising nursing student to change her religion

Indore : Youth booked for pressurising nursing student to change her religion

Indore : Nautapa begins today but relief from rising temperature forecast

Indore : Nautapa begins today but relief from rising temperature forecast

Indore : Bar licence suspended for 15 days for irregularities

Indore : Bar licence suspended for 15 days for irregularities