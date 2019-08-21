Indore: Drunk man attacks brother

Indore: A man in an inebriated state attacked his brother over a petty argument on Monday in Banganga area, police official said on Tuesday.
Police said Ravi attacked his brother Pappi Jaiswal with a sharp object hurting him on his thighs.
Pappi did not go to work, a reason Ravi scolded and later attacked him after threatening him with dire consequences. Police investigation is on.
