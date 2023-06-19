Indore: Drug Samples Not Sent For Quality Check, Record Not Maintained

MGM Medical College, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited (MPPHSCL) has asked the dean of MGM Medical College to call an explanation from the storekeeper for not sending the drug samples for testing before giving it to the patients and for not updating the records online.

Chief general manager of MPPHSCL has in his letter to the dean directed him to review the management of drugs in the store regularly and to ensure that the storekeeper send the samples for testing to NABL affiliated laboratory on a regular basis.

During the inspection of MPPHSCL MD Dr Pankaj Jain’s visit, various anomalies were found in the hospital, mainly in the record of the store while some expired medicines were also found in the stock of MTH Hospital.

It was also found that 10 medicines were not sent for testing to the NABL-affiliated laboratory for quality check before giving it to the patients. However, the college administration had informed that the medicines were used in an emergency and they didn’t have time to send them for testing.

“It is very necessary to ensure the quality of medicines and to enter the distribution of medicines and materials in MP Aushadhi software,” the letter reads.

The CGM also emphasised on the negligence of the storekeeper. Meanwhile, the dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they have received the letter from MPPHSCL and have taken action over the same.

“We have directed the storekeeper to maintain the record and to update it online as per the norms. We are continuously reviewing the drug distribution and have instructed the responsible staff for the required changes,” Dr Dixit said.