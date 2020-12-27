Indore: “Drug-bar” connection established

Indore: District collector Manish Singh has cracked the whip.

The collector on Sunday suspended licences of five bars and declared four pubs ineligible for excise licences after their connections with drug peddlers were established.

The bars whose licences have been suspended include Pitchers, Vidora, E = MC Square, Sundarbans and Pride Hotel Bar. The collector issued show cause notices bar operators giving seven days for them to file their reply.

Besides, Aura Pub, West Western, O2 Bar and Thakri Pub were declared ineligible for FL-2, FL-3, FL-4, FL-4A and FL-5 licenses given by the excise department till further orders.

The action was taken following a report by Indore East Superintendent of Police who stated that drug peddlers arrested lately had confessed to have supplied banned substances to the above-mentioned bars and pubs.

It is to be noticed that the district administration had started a crackdown on drug mafia following the instruction by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Last week, the collector had suspended licences of six bars and pubs last week after he got confirmed information that children below the age of 21 were being served alcohol. It has also come to the fore that they and some other pubs and bars are also offering drugs to customers.

Arrests of some people involved in the drug trade spilled the beans and disclosed names where narcotics substances were supplied. The SP report included names of Vidora at Palasia, Temprature, Crosswinds at Zanjeer wala, Tharki pub, F Bar at Dewas Naka, O2, West Western. The names of Aura Pub Pride at Kanadia, VVIP at Tukoganj and Features Pub were also included later on.