Indore: Drone Survey Uncovers More Dengue Breeding Sites In Sapna Sangeeta Area | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Department in Indore continued its drone survey for the second day on Thursday, targeting Sapna Sangeeta area to combat rising dengue cases in the city. The survey revealed open tanks and mosquito larvae breeding sites in 134 houses. Following the initial survey on Wednesday in Bhanwarkuan and Vishnupuri areas, which uncovered 198 breeding sites, District Malaria Officer, Dr Daulat Patel, has launched a follow-up drive.

During the drive, he appealed to residents to cover open tanks and eliminate stagnant water from their terraces to prevent further mosquito breeding. In response to these findings, health department teams will urge residents to take preventive measures and cover tanks.

Drones will then be deployed to spray chemicals to eradicate larvae at these sites. ‘Drones will be used to prevent rapidly increasing dengue infection in the city and eliminate dengue mosquitoes,’ Dr Patel stated. Currently, the number of dengue patients in Indore stands at 113, with no new cases reported on Thursday.