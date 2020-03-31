Indore: Drone cameras to keep eye on Khajrana and Ranipura areas of the city

Indore: Drone cameras will keep an eye in Khajrana and Ranipura areas of the city, which have been sealed after some of the residents were found to be COVID-19 positive, said senior police officials.

Footage of these drone cameras will be monitored by the police and action would be taken against those found loitering out of their houses without any reason. These drone cameras would be in addition to the CCTV cameras that have been installed by the Indore Municipal Coporation (IMC) in these areas.

Meanwhile, IG Vivek Sharma visited Khajrana and Ranipura areas on Monday and gave directives to sanitise the areas as soon as possible. He also visited by-lanes in those areas and appealed to the people to stay at home.During the visit, Sharma took information from the police officials posted in the areas about the situation.

He also advised them to wear kits during their duty in the infected areas. He told the cops on duty that an ASP level officer has been appointed to ensure that the families of policemen do not suffer while they are performing their duties.

It may be recalled that policemen have been asked not to go back to their homes after duty and stay at the police stations where separate arrangements have been made for them. IG Sharma himself has been living away from his family for the last 5-6 days.