Indore: DRM Undertakes Safety Inspection Of Rake Upkeep

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajneesh Kumar, divisional railway manager of Ratlam Division, conducted a safety inspection of the rake maintenance work of passenger train at the Pit Line in the city on Saturday.

Kumar discussed with the supervisors and employees about points which are specially checked in the maintenance work of the rake of any train.

Regular and safe operation of trains depends on the proper maintenance and upkeep of the rakes and coaches of that train, which is inspected from time to time by the officers and supervisors of the concerned departments and appropriate guidelines are given.

During the inspection, availability of fire extinguishers inside B2 coach of train number 12962, correct fuse by opening the power panel, correct setting of AC, loose connection, functioning of sensors etc. were checked.

Similarly, the AC RMPU installed on the AC coach of train number 22911 was checked by going above the coach. DRM instructed the pit line maintenance staff to take all possible precautions against fire in the train during train maintenance.

On this occasion senior coaching depot officer-Indore, senior divisional mechanical engineer-Ratlam, assistant divisional mechanical engineer and other officers and employees were present.