Indore: DRM offers rose buds, chocolates to passengers on Heritage train

Indore\Mhow: United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO’s) World Heritage Week celebrations was held at the 9 km long Patalpani-Kalakund Heritage track of the Western Railway on Tuesday. The tourists of the heritage train week greeted with rose buds and chocolates.

The objective of the week, observed by UNESCO between 19th to 25th November, is to make people aware of the rich heritage and also strive for its preservation.

DRM RN Sunkar came to Mhow and Patalpani to start the week long celebrations. At Mhow and Patalpani railway stations he offered the rose buds to the passengers and greeted them. He also briefed the passengers about the outstanding facts of the track. Sweets and chocolates were offered to kids.

Railway Board’s then Chairman Ashwini Lohani had declared 9km long this track as a Heritage track. It is an over 100 years old meter gauge track of the Western Railway, built during the British era. In the gauge conversion project the alignment of the track was changed. But Railways decided to maintain the meter gauge track as it falls amid the serene natural beauty, several waterfalls and Choral River. The track was opened for tourists on December 25, 2018 and this is for the first time the World Heritage Week is being observed here.