Indore: ​DRM inspects platform no. 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Vinit Gupta, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ratlam division, was on a short visit to the city's railway station on Friday. After arriving from Ratlam he inaugurated the newly built ST/ST employees welfare office, close to reservation office.

He also inspected Platform no. 1 and talked to food vendors, and found everything was satisfactory.

Later, talking to the media he said that Indore is an important railway station in the division from where maximum revenue comes. We always try to increase public amenities here, and that is why I come for frequent inspections.