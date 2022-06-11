e-Paper Get App

Indore: ​DRM inspects platform no. 1

After arriving from Ratlam he inaugurated the newly built ST/ST employees welfare office, close to reservation office.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 01:18 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Vinit Gupta, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ratlam division, was on a short visit to the city's railway station on Friday. After arriving from Ratlam he inaugurated the newly built ST/ST employees welfare office, close to reservation office.

He also inspected Platform no. 1 and talked to food vendors, and found everything was satisfactory.

Later, talking to the media he said that Indore is an important railway station in the division from where maximum revenue comes. We always try to increase public amenities here, and that is why I come for frequent inspections.

HomeIndoreIndore: ​DRM inspects platform no. 1

RECENT STORIES

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Live Updates

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Live Updates

Repo rate hike: No cushion for home buyers as EMIs go up

Repo rate hike: No cushion for home buyers as EMIs go up

Mumbai: BMC says no hearing on ward lottery suggestions and objections

Mumbai: BMC says no hearing on ward lottery suggestions and objections

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Remarks against Prophet: Muslim community protests in Punjab cities

Remarks against Prophet: Muslim community protests in Punjab cities