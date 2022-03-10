Indore: Drizzles, gusty winds pull down day temperature

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Drizzles, accompanied by gusty winds, provided relief from the heat and humidity to residents on Wednesday evening. Moreover, the conditions also kept the day temperature below normal by 3 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast that conditions will remain the same on Thursday, but the temperature will increase after March 10. Throughout the day, the atmosphere remained humid as the temperature continued to increase.

A clear sky and drizzles in nearby areas also pulled the night temperature down by 3 degrees Celsius from what was reported on Monday morning, but remained 2 degrees above normal.

Showers and thunderstorms occurred in the city and surrounding areas as the winds were blowing at a speed of over 20 kph in the evening. Dusty winds in the evening also made it hard for riders to drive their two-wheelers and they had to take a stop for a couple of minutes as they waited for the dust to settle down.

“Due to the wind confluence and a trough in the easterlies from Kerala to north central Maharashtra in the lower tropospheric levels, iIsolated light-to-moderate rainfall with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail at isolated places of west Madhya Pradesh will occur,” the weatherman said.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees above normal. Winds blew in from the west and south-west for most parts of the day. The morning and evening humidity was 53 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

