Indore: Driver of Dial-100 commits suicide

Indore: A driver of a Fast Response Vehicle (Dial 100) committed suicide by hanging at his place in Bhagitarhpura area on Thursday night. Police said that the statements of his family members are being taken to know the reason of his suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Punam Kashyap (25), resident of Bhagirathpura area of the city. He was found hanging by one of his family members after which the police were informed. The police investigated the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

Bhagirathpura police post in charge SI Sanjay Vishnoi said that the Kashyap was employed as a driver in FRV (Dial 100) and he was posted in the vehicle of MG Road police station. The family members informed the police that a suicide note has been recovered from the spot. So far, the reason of his suicide could not be established. Vishnoi said that the suicide note will be recovered from the family members to investigate the case further.

On Friday, the police have handed over the body to his family members and the statements of his family members are being recorded.