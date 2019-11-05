Indore: Drive against wrong parking; Action against 60 vehicle

Indore: Traffic police on Tuesday launched a drive in Vijay Nagar area against wrongly parked vehicle and took action against over 60 vehicles including bikes. While some were let off with spot fines, some vehicles were seized during the action.

On the directives of SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, a team led by DSP (traffic) Umakant Choudhary started the drive in the afternoon which continued till evening. As many as 22 cars parked in no parking zone were seized by the traffic police and their challans were also issued to the drivers. About 45 two wheeler vehicle riders were fined as they had parked their vehicle near the road.

Interestingly, many cars were found wrongly parked on the road while the multilevel parking of IMC is a few steps away. The traffic police also took action against cars parked near Raghunath Pertol Pump. Many people park their vehicles near the main road which troubles the commuters and leads to accidents.