Indore: Drive against stray pigs

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 01:11 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation teams on Saturday carried out a drive against pigs in various parts of the city during which they caught 41 pigs. 

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said the drive was carried out after IMC received complaints against menace of pigs from several localities. 

The teams caught the pigs from Khandwa Naka, Limbodi, Shrikrishna Avenue Phase One and Phase Three, Bapu Farm House, Shree Yantra Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, and other areas. All the pigs that were caught were released outside the city limits. 

IMC officials said in order to end the menace of stray pigs, they have warned the owners of the pigs to take them outside the corporation limits. The IMC teams also dismantled illegal enclosures of pigs.  

IMC senior officials said that similar drives would be carried out in future and action will be taken against pig farmers who allow their pigs to roam on the roads or keep pigs in illegal enclosures within city limits.

