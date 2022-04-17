Indore: Drive against public transport for stopping vehicle carelessly

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police launched a special drive against the public transport vehicles for stopping vehicles carelessly during moving traffic to take passengers. During the drive, the police fined more than 100 such drivers for violating traffic rules.

On the instruction from DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, the teams started the drive at the busiest road like Choithram Mandi Square, Musakhedi, near White Church, near Patel Pratima Square etc. An official said that the drive against the public transport vehicle is going on for past three days and will continue. The drivers stop the vehicles without seeing the rear side.

On the instruction of Additional DCP (traffic) Anil Kumar Patidar, the team of Kazim Hussein Rizvi took action against haphazardly parked buses near Sarwate Bus Stand, RNT Marg, lane near Jhabua Tower and Patel Pratima Chouraha. The buses were found parked in no parking lane.

The team of subedar Kuldeep Singh Parihar took action against the vehicle parked in no parking area. Subedar Chandresh Marawi took action against the vehicle drivers for jumping the red signal near Navlakha Square. Subedar Surendra Singh Chouhan took action against the buses being run between Indore, Mhow and Pithampur for violating traffic rules. Another team removed the vehicles parked on the service lane in Vijay Nagar area. The traffic management police fined about 476 people for violating traffic rules.

Fine collected from two bikers for violating Red Light 31 times

The traffic cops on Saturday collected fines from two bike riders including a food delivery boy for violating traffic rules 31 times. Traffic Subedar Rizvi found a scooter parked in a no parking space. When the details were fetched from Traffic Management Center, the officials found that there were 19 red light violation challans pending against the scooter owner. The scooter was seized by the traffic cops.

In another action, the officials stopped the delivery boy of a food company and found 12 e-challans pending against him. The police also seized the bike after the delivery boy refused to pay the pending challan amount.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 01:07 AM IST