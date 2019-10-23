Indore: Drive against adulteration; 12 tonne of sub standard almonds destroyed

Indore: A joint team of district administration and food and drug administration department on Wednesday provided the ‘much needed help’ to a dry fruit trader in Palda to destroy his 12,000 kilograms of almonds kept in a cold storage. It was the biggest action of destroying such huge quantity of almonds or any other edible in the state.

The ‘help’ was taken by the officials when the trader told them that he had kept the substandard and low quality almonds in the cold storage for destroying it and will destroy it soon.

Continuing the action against adulterated and unhygienic food products, the team reached the godown of Mahakal Trading Company in Himmat Nagar, Palda.

During inspection, the team reached a cold storage where over 12000 kg almonds were kept and a board was pasted that the almonds are not for sale. The owner of Mahakal Trading Company said that it was kept for destroying after which officials helped them in the same and asked the Indore Municipal Corporation officials for the same.

According to sources, the dry fruit was being sold in pieces (Katran) to the caterers and sweetmeat shops for garnishing the sweets and other edible products.

“The trading company owner lied about the almonds but it proved dear to him as the almonds were destroyed on his own permission. Why one will keep the products to be destroyed in cold storage,” sources said.

Under the leadership of ADM BBS Tomar and ADM Anshul Khare, the team also raided at various shops including Shreenath Agency, Ambika Namkeen and Uttam Bhog and also collected samples of sweets for testing.

Meanwhile, one of the teams also reached Depalpur and raided at six shops and collected samples of mawa, shikanji, oil and other products.