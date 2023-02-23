Indore: DRISHYAM III? Cop ‘headache’ over beheaded body case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This is like the third sequel to Drishyam… call it Drishyam III. In Drishyam 1 and 2, the story revolved around a body which went missing and was “never found” by the police.

In this case, the body has been found but the missing severed head has made the case murkier and thus the identification of the victim has not been possible even after four days.

Police were still clueless about the killer of the woman, whose beheaded body was recovered from the jungles in the Simrol police station jurisdiction four days ago.

400 MISSING CASES PULLED IN

It is claimed that information about 400 missing women was pulled in from the police stations of eight districts but police could not identify the deceased till this report was filed.

The beheaded body of the woman draped in a kurti and salwar, was recovered from the pit near the Indore-Khandwa highway on Saturday last week. The body was wrapped in a blanket and it is believed that she was killed somewhere else and later the torso was dumped in the isolated place in order to mislead the police and to destroy the evidence.

SP (rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde said that the deceased is aged between 25 and 30-year-old but identity is still unknown. The killer(s) could be identified only after the identification of the victim. Police stations of eight districts of the range were informed about the case. The missing reports of about 400 women were also verified but there was no clue about the deceased. A team was constituted to identify the woman and her killers. Police believed that the woman was a resident of another city.

Clueless and still ‘headless’

After finding the beheaded body of the woman, the police searched for the severed head in the jungles but failed to recover it. No information about the head was received from police stations of other districts so it was believed that the woman may have hailed from some other city. The investigation is underway on all the aspects to identify her.

Police were close in two cases but girls found alive

In two missing cases, the police found the same appearance of the girls and police were close to identifying her but the two girls, who were missing were later recovered from the area. Now, the police are gathering information about the girls with the same appearance in other cities of the state. Police said the identification of the woman may give the lead to the police about the killer/killers.