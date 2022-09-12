Indore: Drinking water shortage in city; many colonies to go without drinking water supply today

Waterworks-in-charge Bablu Sharma, on Sunday, inspects the site at Jinsi Square where the valve got damaged. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many colonies in the city will have to go without supply of drinking water on Monday as a valve of the water pipeline got damaged late on Saturday night. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials said that work to repair the valve was going on.

On Saturday night, gallons of water gushed out of the Narmada pipeline at Jinshi Square as the valve got damaged. The Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II pumps at the Jalud pumping station had to be shut down to check leakage of water from the pipeline. As repairs were started on Sunday, the pumps of Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II remained shut due to which water could not be transported from Jalud to as many as 14 overhead water tanks in the city.

Water works-in-charge Bablu Sharma said that the overhead tanks at Maharana Pratap Nagar, Agarbatti Complex, Narwal, Jinsi Haat Maidan, Subhash Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Gandhi Hall, Malhar Ashram, Lokmanya Nagar, Dravidian Nagar, Annapurna, Bhakta Prahlad Nagar, Raj Mohalla and MOG Lines could not be filled as the Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II pumps were shut down. He said that the colonies attached to these overhead water tanks would have to go without supply of drinking water.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav directed the IMC officials to ensure that the repair work was completed as soon as possible so that people did not have to face the water crisis for long. It is likely to take an estimated 24 hours to complete the repair work.