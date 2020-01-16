Indore: DRI seizes 200 quintal ganja worth Rs 30 lakh

Indore: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence ( DRI) seized 200 quintal of ganja (Marijuana) from a truck in Sagar district, worth around Rs 30 lakh. The consignment was coming from Odisha and going to Haryana.

Acting on specific intelligence, the officers of DRI Indore Zonal Unit and Bhopal office, intercepted a container-size truck bearing registration number of Rajasthan on Wednesday. Truck was loaded with cottonseed and ganja was kept concealed in it. The Vehicle was intercepted by DRI team on way in Sagar district. One person has been arrested under NDPS Act 1985.

In recent past, multiple operations have been carried out by DRI Indore zonal unit, such as seizure of ephedrine, fentanyl, ganja, Red Sander, smuggled gold, etc. and in 2020 the DRI has seized FICN (Fake Indian Currency Notes) via Indo-Bangla Border and wildlife trophies.

Inform to DRI and get reward: Anybody can support the fight against narcotics and psychotropic substance trade with smuggling by giving information to DRI. The names of informer are not only kept confidential, but there is an excellent reward scheme also, which is income tax free also. The information can be given on DRI Indore Zonal Unit Control Room telephone number 0731-2466548, WhatsApp-917610371234, mail at dri-izunit@gov.in or fax at 731 2466547.