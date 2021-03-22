Indore: DRI foils smugglers’ bid to sell 6.9 kg gold worth Rs 3.18 cr

Indore: Even as corona cases are on the rise again after a brief lull, crime continues unabated. And crime busters have been alert 24x7 despite the pandemic. On Saturday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) foiled an attempt to sell smuggled-in gold 6.9 kg worth Rs 3.18 crore. On Saturday, three accused were arrested by the DRI, while one is still absconding. It is feared that the cartel has so far managed to sneak in 60 to 65 kg of smuggled gold into the city.

The sleuths of the DRI Indore Zonal unit got specific intelligence that two persons would be carrying huge quantity of smuggled gold and would be coming to the city on Saturday in a Hyundai Creta SUV. Immediately the surveillance was mounted on the suspected vehicle and DRI’s Indore Zonal Unit officers intercepted the white SUV on the outskirts of the city on Dhar-Indore Highway on Saturday. The consignment was hailing from Ahmedabad. “Following a thorough search, 69 gold bars, each weighing 100 gram, were recovered from a specially built cavity concealed below the front seat. The agency sleuths arrested one Ajay Kumar, 40, son of Devchand resident of village khamkheda, Tehsil Astha Disrict Sehore,MP and Mohammad Nasir Mev, 45, son of Mohammad Razaq, resident of Muslim Colony, Omkar Marg, Gandhi Nagar, Indore. Both occupants of the vehicle confessed to their crime. Subsequently, in a follow-up operation, the main financer and buyer Gourav Jain, 33, son of Mahendra Kumar Jain, resident of 43 Ramchandra Nagar Extension, Indore, was also apprehended. Ajay and Nasir stated that they were smuggling in the goldon Gaurav’s behest. This was corroborated by DRI officials. The goods and vehicle used have been seized under Customs Act and all three persons have been arrested under Section 135 of Customs Act 1962. On Monday, all three accused were presented in the court of Designated court of Special Judicial

Magistrate (Economic Offence), where Special Public Prosecutor (DRI) Chandan Airen pitched in for their judicial custody. Learned counsel of DRI Airen mentioned that yet one accused is abounding. Later, the Court ordered to send them on judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress. The arrested will remain in Judicial rmand till April 4. It may be noted that during last few months, officers of DRI Indore Zonal Unit have arrested more than 10 persons in smuggling and drugs related cases and have seized hashish, ganja, cigarettes, syrups and alprazolam tablets in huge quantities.