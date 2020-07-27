Indore: Dreams come true when we dare to chase them, says city toppers of MP Board class 12

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the results of class 12th board examinations.

Once again, Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 73.40 percent, while the pass percentage of boys is 64.66 per cent.

This year, the pass percentage dipped significantly from the last year recorded at 68.81 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage was 72.37 per cent.

Science (Biology) topper from Indore, Delan Patel scored 484 marks out of 500 and secured fourth position in state.

Four students from Indore made their place in State Merit Topper’s list. Three of them were from Commerce stream and one was a topper in Science (Biology) stream, as shared by divisional officer Deven Sonwani.

The three State Merit Toppers from Commerce stream are: Vishnukant Mishra, Khushbu Verma and Nisha Patel.

IN TALK WITH THE TOPPERS:

Farmer’s son, enroute to becoming first doctor in family

(Fourth rank in MP, Science Bio city topper)