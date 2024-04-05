Indore: 'Draw Master Plan On Pious Deeds Of Ahilyabai Holkar'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sumitra Mahajan, former Lok Sabha Speaker and chairman of Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial Trust has said that a complete master plan will have to be drawn to include pious deeds and works of Ahilyabai across the country. Only thereafter we will be able to give completeness to the Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial Trust and it will be possible for the new generation to get inspiration from her life.

Mahajan was addressing a meeting held at Shri Viashnav School on Thursday. The meeting was called to get suggestions from secretary of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts Sachhidanand Joshi for development of Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial in the old RTO building. On this occasion, MP Shankar Lalwani, trustee Purushottam Pasari, Ashok Daga, Milind Mahajan and Sudhir Dedge were also present.

Joshi said that being digital is not that important because technology keeps changing. The subject of Ahilyabai is emotional. There is a difference between touching and seeing an object. Visitors are always curious to see something new. We should see what new we can do so that when the audience comes here, they get to see something new. Work should be done on original objects. For this, a committee should be formed which should have a team of lifelong workers who can work on relevant objects.

Earlier, Joshi along with the trustees of the Trust inspected the old RTO building, wherein Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial has to be developed.