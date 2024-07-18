Indore: Dragon Fruit Being Cultivated In District | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A progressive farmer of Mhow Tehsil has succeeded in doing cultivation of Dragon fruit. Dragon fruit rarely grows in such climatic condition. Director of Horticulture and Food Processing Department SB Singh visited at various places of the district last day.

First he observed and inspected Guru Sampoorna unit located at Bengali Square Indore established under Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Upgradation Scheme. During this, he enquired about the benefits of the scheme and market demand in Kachi Ghani oil unit.

Industry Director Madhav Patidar shared his experience and told about the cooperation received from the Horticulture Department and the success of the industry. After this Singh reached Mhow.

Read Also Indore: Health Department Advisory To Prevent Dengue Amid Rising Cases

Representative Image | Pixabay

Here he observed the dragon fruit planted at the farmer’s field in village Jamli under Integrated Horticulture Development Mission Scheme. During this, Joint Director Horticulture DR Jatav, Deputy Director DS Chauhan and Manoj Yadav, Rahul Patidar and Bhagwat Singh Panwar, Govind Dabar, Dr Pooja Shukla, Ajit Dwivedi were present.

It may be pointed out that Dragon fruit is a tropical fruit that has become increasingly popular in recent years. Though people primarily enjoy it for its unique look and taste, evidence suggests it may provide health benefits as well. The fruit consists of low in calories and high in fibre and antioxidants. Some people say it tastes like a cross between a pear and a kiwi.