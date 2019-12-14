Indore: Drafting of Indian standards for sustainable soya underway

Indore: The drafting of Indian Standard of Sustainable Soybean is underway and soon it will be finalised. The standards will help in boosting the export of the soybean products as well as its production also.

Soybean Processors’ Association (SOPA), the apex body of soybean processors units together with the Indian Institute of Soybean Research and Solidaridad, is developing Indian Standards for Sustainable Soy. These standards would provide India’s own sustainability benchmark for sustainable soy production and trade. The standards incorporate practices and measures for sustainable production practices, long-term economic viability, environmental and social responsibility. Stakeholders representing the government, research institutions, businesses, industry, input supply companies and farmers discussed the draft standards here in the city on Friday.

India has acquired 4th place in area coverage and 5th in production of soy globally. However, the average productivity hovers around 1 ton per hectare since last few decades. Bridging the yield gap through sustainable crop production practices will enhance domestic availability of edible oils through higher production of soy and enhance the livelihood of farmers. Therefore, the development of “Indian Standards for Sustainable Soy” can be instrumental in the Government of India’s endeavour towards doubling the income of farmers and self-sufficiency in edible oils. This would enhance the competitiveness of Indian soy industry in global markets.

“Our efforts towards improving the productivity and sustainability in the supply chain through the Indian Standards for Sustainable Soy, would really help in a big way achieving the goal of inclusive growth and sustainability in the sector. Improving the productivity in mission mode with the target of achieving 2 tons per hectare would be a game changer in the soy sector. This is aligned with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision towards attaining self-sufficiency in edible oil production” said Dr Davish Jain, Chairman, SOPA.

Dr DN Pathak, Executive Director, SOPA said that Indian Standards for Sustainable Soy can be instrumental in transforming the domestic soy sector. The development and implementation of such national sustainability standards for Soy, would provide potential opportunity to contribute towards national priorities and commitments.

“Transfer of appropriate technologies and sustainable practices with the objectives of increasing soy productivity and improving farm profitability would enhance the income and livelihood of farmers. This would also safeguard the environment and help industries in the marketplace to find qualitative and sustainable supplies” said Girish Matlani, Secretary, SOPA.