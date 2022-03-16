Indore: Dr Ravi Dosi receives fellowship of UAPM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The United Academy of Pulmonary Medicine has awarded Dr Ravi Dosi its prestigious fellowship. The fellowship was awarded to the renowned respiratory medicine expert at a gala ceremony held at Justa Sajjangarh recently. The proceedings were presided over by Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS, New Delhi; Dr Mahendra Kumar, Udaipur; Dr Pawan Gorkunti, Hyderabad; and Dr Prem P Gupta, while several national and international experts participated in the event.

The fellowship was awarded in view of Dr Dosi’s contribution to pulmonary medicine and academics, along with selected chest physicians from across the country.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:59 PM IST