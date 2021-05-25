Indore: Dr Priyesh Kanungo made in-charge of DAVV Computer Centre

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain has appointed Dr Priyesh Kanungo as new incharge of Computer Centre, which is responsible for preparing and processing results.

Appointment on the post was necessitated following demise of Dr Niranjan Shrivastava, who passed away due to Covid-19 last month.

Following the order by Department of Higher Education, the final year exams of undergraduate courses were to be conducted in June and results should be declared by July end.

The DAVV is gearing up to hold exams from mid-June. After exams would be over, the evaluation work will start at war footing. The Computer Centre role will be crucial at that time. Without a skilled computer expert, the Computer Centre can’t be done smoothly. As Kanungo was previously involved with Computer Centre, he was brought back as incharge at this crucial time.