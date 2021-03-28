​Indore

Indore Surgeons Research Foundation honoured Dr D​ ​K​ ​Jain with Life Time Achievement Award during ​a ​virtual annual Conference of Indore City Chapter of Association of Surgeons of India.

The award was given away a day earlier at his residence by Dr Dilip Kumar Acharya, secretary trustee of the foundation, Dr Narendra Patidar, Dr​ ​Ashok Ladha. During the virtual conference, the citation was read by Dr Acharya and Dr Jain shared his golden memories and thanked all ISRF trustees and surgeons of Indore for the honour bestowed upon him.

Dr Dilip Acharya informed that the award is being given to a senior surgeon of the city who has put in more than 25 years of dedicated service to the ailing patients and for his contribution to the surgical association activities.

Dr Jain retired from MGM Medical College as professor of surgery and still holds the post of chairman of Ethics & Scientific committee of MGM Medical College.