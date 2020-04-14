Indore: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's jayanti celebrated amid renewed lockdown

Indore: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's 129th birth anniversary was celebrated by the Buddhist community on Tuesday. Due to the lockdown, everyone remembered Ambedkar from their homes by lighting lamps in the evening.

Followers of Ambedkar along with the Buddhist community members worshipped Buddha by lighting a lamp in front of Ambedkar’s portrait in the houses in morning.

In rituals, the community members lit a lamp, incense, flowers (and sometimes, food, medicine and anything which is used by the monks) and then reciting some Pali stanzas comprising the qualities of Buddha, Dhamma and Sangha and special stanzas of offering various things to Buddha.

Community spokesperson Neelesh Ramteke said, “Buddha encouraged recitations in times of fear or disturbance so that these can be vanquished, since the Buddha is free from all kinds of defilements, like greed, anger and ignorance.” He added that in times, when the entire world is fighting covid-19, we need positivity and peace more than ever.

“Buddha Vandana begins by recalling the supreme accomplishments of past, future and present sammasambuddhas,” Ramteke said. The vandana continues by making a statement that the Enlightened One is a person’s sole and supreme refuge, and that one wishes to attain enlightenment through taking refuge this way.

“It concludes by humbling oneself before the holy feet while asking for forgiveness of any transgressions, and stating one’s continued reliance on the Buddha until reaching enlightenment,” Ramteke said.