Indore: Dr Anand Rai joins BRS Along With Other Leaders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vyapam whistleblower and social activist Dr Anand Rai has joined Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Rai joined BRS along with other key JAYS leaders in the presence of KCR in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Talking to Free Press, Rai said that BRS will contest elections on 30 tribal-dominated seats in the state.

However, he added that decision of his candidature will be taken by party leaders. “I have joined BRS and will continue my work for the welfare of the tribes. We will contest elections on over 30 seats in the state. My party will decide whether I will contest elections or not but I am ready to ensure the participation of young tribals in politics,” Dr Rai said.

The development happened two and half months after Dr Rai was dismissed from state government service, by Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government, over undue absence from duty and painting government welfare schemes in a “bad light’.

