Indore: Dowry Advisory Board To Run Special Campaign Against Dowry

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to spread awareness among people regarding the evil practice of dowry, the dowry advisory board has introduced a special campaign to be run in the district.

The dowry advisory board conducted its first meeting under the guidance of Ramniwas Budholiya, joint director, women and child development.

The board has decided that major concentration of the campaign will be dedicated to workshop and publicity of Dowry Prohibition Act.

Budholiya said, "In order to eradicate dowry practice, a workshop will be organised in schools, colleges, hostels, and Anganwadi centres." The board will work for the prevention of malpractices by linking the Shakti Samiti with the Mahila Thana and Ladli Bahna Sena along with the Mahila Sasaktikaran board to be set up in each police station. Budholiya said, "A message will be given to the people through religious leaders to stop the practice of dowry-taking and other influential personalities will be approached to support the campaign."

Dowry Advisory Board's chairperson Anjali Khatri, members Maya Kaul, Mahendra Pathak, and Meenakshi Kar, along with sub-inspector of Women's Crime Branch of Women's Police Station were present during the discussion.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)